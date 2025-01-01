Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

161,992 KM

Details Features

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango

SXT AWD

12803662

2020 Dodge Durango

SXT AWD

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,992KM
VIN 1C4RDJAG8LC339542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,992 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Pre-sale Inspected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2020 Dodge Durango