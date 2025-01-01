$22,495+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango
SXT AWD
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,992KM
VIN 1C4RDJAG8LC339542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,992 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Pre-sale Inspected
