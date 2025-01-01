Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*FORD SERVICE RECORDS*<span> </span><span>Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge SEL 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Steering Mounted Controls, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Back Up Camera, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2020 Ford Edge

41,850 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Edge

2.0L SEL CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12641751

2020 Ford Edge

2.0L SEL CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12641751
  2. 12641751
  3. 12641751
  4. 12641751
  5. 12641751
  6. 12641751
  7. 12641751
  8. 12641751
  9. 12641751
  10. 12641751
  11. 12641751
  12. 12641751
  13. 12641751
  14. 12641751
  15. 12641751
  16. 12641751
  17. 12641751
  18. 12641751
  19. 12641751
  20. 12641751
  21. 12641751
  22. 12641751
  23. 12641751
  24. 12641751
  25. 12641751
  26. 12641751
  27. 12641751
  28. 12641751
  29. 12641751
  30. 12641751
  31. 12641751
  32. 12641751
  33. 12641751
  34. 12641751
  35. 12641751
  36. 12641751
  37. 12641751
  38. 12641751
  39. 12641751
  40. 12641751
  41. 12641751
  42. 12641751
  43. 12641751
  44. 12641751
Contact Seller

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,850KM
VIN 2FMPK3J9XLBB02041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,850 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*FORD SERVICE RECORDS* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge SEL 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Steering Mounted Controls, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Back Up Camera, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 RAM 1500 V8 HEMI LIMITED 4WD CREW CERTIFIED *ACCIDNET FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 RAM 1500 V8 HEMI LIMITED 4WD CREW CERTIFIED *ACCIDNET FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 205,590 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson 2.5L ESSENTAIL AWD CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson 2.5L ESSENTAIL AWD CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 157,650 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus GX 470 4.7L V8 SPORT AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA DVD LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2009 Lexus GX 470 4.7L V8 SPORT AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA DVD LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 269,680 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 Ford Edge