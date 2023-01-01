Menu
ACCIDENT-FREE, SERVICED HERE Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Fords All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including navigation, backup camera, heated front seats, power liftgate, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, auto start-stop, heated steering wheel, power driver seat with power lumbar support, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and so much more. What are you waiting for? Come in and experience this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD!

2020 Ford Escape

66,608 KM

$28,388

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$28,388

+ taxes & licensing

66,608KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9H63LUB27235

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,608 KM

ACCIDENT-FREE, SERVICED HERE Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission layered with Ford's All-Wheel Drive system (AWD). Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including navigation, backup camera, heated front seats, power liftgate, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, auto start-stop, heated steering wheel, power driver seat with power lumbar support, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and so much more. What are you waiting for? Come in and experience this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD!

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Number of valves: 12
Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Rear tires: 225/60HR18.0
Front tires: 225/60HR18.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 7.6L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear hiproom: 1,354mm (53.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Fuel economy combined: 8.3L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Cylinder configuration: I-3
Lane departure: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist active
Forward collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Exterior parking camera rear: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera yes
Rear headroom: 998mm (39.3)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Exterior height: 1,679mm (66.1)
Exterior length: 4,585mm (180.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0)
Front legroom: 1,077mm (42.4)
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.2')
Passenger volume: 2,945L (104.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior body width: 1,882mm (74.1)
Parking sensors: Reverse Sensing System rear
Blind spot: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) warning
Smart device integration: SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Rear collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert warning
Wheelbase: 2,710mm (106.7)
Appearance: analog
Torque: 190 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 55.6L
Engine torque: 190 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 84.1mm x 89.9mm (3.31 x 3.54)
Curb weight: 1,571kg (3,464lbs)
Rear legroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
Engine litres: 1.5L
Seat Upholstery: leatherette ActiveX
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,062 L (38 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,852 L (65 cu.ft.)

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$28,388

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2020 Ford Escape