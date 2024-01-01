Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! LOADED!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 3RD ROW SEATING, 6 SEATER, REMOTE START, REVERSE PARKING SENSORS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS/SEAT, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, A/C, REAR A/C & HEAT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, AM/FM/XM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p>

2020 Ford Explorer

109,000 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH9LGB77512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! LOADED!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 3RD ROW SEATING, 6 SEATER, REMOTE START, REVERSE PARKING SENSORS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS/SEAT, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, A/C, REAR A/C & HEAT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, AM/FM/XM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2020 Ford Explorer