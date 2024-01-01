$30,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! LOADED!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 3RD ROW SEATING, 6 SEATER, REMOTE START, REVERSE PARKING SENSORS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS/SEAT, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, A/C, REAR A/C & HEAT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, AM/FM/XM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575