2020 Ford F-150

80,140 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9204655
  • Stock #: 20-82917
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4LFB82917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-82917
  • Mileage 80,140 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

905632XXXX

9056328696

