Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

33,333 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

  1. 9309448
  2. 9309448
  3. 9309448
  4. 9309448
  5. 9309448
  6. 9309448
  7. 9309448
  8. 9309448
  9. 9309448
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9309448
  • Stock #: F120-23232
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E40LKF23232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,333 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford

2020 Ford F-150
31,591 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
93,697 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Longho...
 146,144 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

Call Dealer

905632XXXX

(click to show)

9056328696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory