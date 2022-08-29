$44,995 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 3 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9309448

9309448 Stock #: F120-23232

F120-23232 VIN: 1FTFW1E40LKF23232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 33,333 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.