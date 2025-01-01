$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-250
SD V8 LARIAT DIESEL POWER STROKE 4WD CERTIFIED
2020 Ford F-250
SD V8 LARIAT DIESEL POWER STROKE 4WD CERTIFIED
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,000KM
VIN 1FT8W2BT9LED91385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*V8 6.7L POWER STROKE DIESEL HEAVY DUTY CREW*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2020 Ford F-250