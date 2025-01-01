Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*V8 6.7L POWER STROKE DIESEL HEAVY DUTY CREW*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*</div>

2020 Ford F-250

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-250

SD V8 LARIAT DIESEL POWER STROKE 4WD CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13058540

2020 Ford F-250

SD V8 LARIAT DIESEL POWER STROKE 4WD CERTIFIED

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 13058540
  2. 13058540
  3. 13058540
  4. 13058540
  5. 13058540
  6. 13058540
  7. 13058540
  8. 13058540
  9. 13058540
  10. 13058540
  11. 13058540
  12. 13058540
  13. 13058540
  14. 13058540
  15. 13058540
  16. 13058540
  17. 13058540
  18. 13058540
  19. 13058540
  20. 13058540
  21. 13058540
  22. 13058540
  23. 13058540
  24. 13058540
  25. 13058540
  26. 13058540
  27. 13058540
  28. 13058540
  29. 13058540
  30. 13058540
  31. 13058540
  32. 13058540
  33. 13058540
  34. 13058540
  35. 13058540
  36. 13058540
  37. 13058540
  38. 13058540
  39. 13058540
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,000KM
VIN 1FT8W2BT9LED91385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*V8 6.7L POWER STROKE DIESEL HEAVY DUTY CREW*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GX-SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GX-SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 149,220 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 HIGH COUNTRY CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 HIGH COUNTRY CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVY MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 169,690 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster TURBO TECH CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Hyundai Veloster TURBO TECH CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 115,970 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 Ford F-250