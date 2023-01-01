Menu
2020 Ford F-250

61,073 KM

$61,988

+ tax & licensing
$61,988

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

XLT

2020 Ford F-250

XLT

Gray Automotive Group

760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,988

+ taxes & licensing

61,073KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9463264
  VIN: 1FT8W2BT5LEC58137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,073 KM

Vehicle Description

This F-250 XLT is a rare Crew Cab + 8 foot box. With the 6.7L Diesel engine and leather interior, it’s ready to get the job done fuel efficiently and in style!

Low mileage and Accident Free!

Highlighted features include Diesel, Crew Cab, FX4, leather, power windows/doors, back up camera, navigation, running boards, tonneau cover, and lots more!

Call or email us and we’ll schedule you in for a test drive.

Financing and warranty options are available and tailored to your specific needs. Our sales team will be happy to go over all options for you!

Our diverse selection of inventory includes SUVs, trucks, supercars and race cars. To maintain our very competitive prices and service level. we are by appointment only. During your visit and test drive, our sole attention is on you! For online purchase options and race cars, please contact us and we’ll cater to you accordingly.

 

We appreciate the opportunity to service you and thank you for your business!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

760 Laurentian Drive, Units 5-6, Burlington, ON L7N 3V6

