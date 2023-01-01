Menu
2020 Ford F-350

33,500 KM

Details

$85,000

+ tax & licensing
$85,000

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

LARIAT DIESEL

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$85,000

+ taxes & licensing

33,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353876
  • VIN: 1ft8w3bt6led13832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,500 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! NEW CONDITION!! OWNER PURCHASED IT FROM NEW!!

I drove only 33,500 kilometers, fully equipped incl. power sunroof, with inside power cover,power rear glass,dual zone A/C climate control power front seats both, power windows locks remote starter, heated and air conditioned front seats, leather interior,power extendable mirrors trailer brakes, 20 inch factory wheels, Engine brake, very well rustproofed and serviced always Ford oil and filters, navigation premium sound. It's been a perfect truck unfortunately I sold my boat which was the reason I bought the truck. It comes certified. It's parked in my garage winter and summer.

HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

