$85,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-332-8575
2020 Ford F-350
LARIAT DIESEL
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$85,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10353876
- VIN: 1ft8w3bt6led13832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,500 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! NEW CONDITION!! OWNER PURCHASED IT FROM NEW!!
I drove only 33,500 kilometers, fully equipped incl. power sunroof, with inside power cover,power rear glass,dual zone A/C climate control power front seats both, power windows locks remote starter, heated and air conditioned front seats, leather interior,power extendable mirrors trailer brakes, 20 inch factory wheels, Engine brake, very well rustproofed and serviced always Ford oil and filters, navigation premium sound. It's been a perfect truck unfortunately I sold my boat which was the reason I bought the truck. It comes certified. It's parked in my garage winter and summer.
HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.