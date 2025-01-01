Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* <span>Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 5.3L V8 X31 OFF-ROAD PKG with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera</span><span>, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

190,110 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

X31 5.3L V8 OFF-ROAD PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH APPLE/ANDROID PLAY ALLOYS CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle
12563096

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

X31 5.3L V8 OFF-ROAD PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH APPLE/ANDROID PLAY ALLOYS CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12563096
  2. 12563096
  3. 12563096
  4. 12563096
  5. 12563096
  6. 12563096
  7. 12563096
  8. 12563096
  9. 12563096
  10. 12563096
  11. 12563096
  12. 12563096
  13. 12563096
  14. 12563096
  15. 12563096
  16. 12563096
  17. 12563096
  18. 12563096
  19. 12563096
  20. 12563096
  21. 12563096
  22. 12563096
  23. 12563096
  24. 12563096
  25. 12563096
  26. 12563096
  27. 12563096
  28. 12563096
  29. 12563096
  30. 12563096
  31. 12563096
  32. 12563096
  33. 12563096
  34. 12563096
  35. 12563096
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,110KM
VIN 1GTR9AEF0LZ245008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3216
  • Mileage 190,110 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 5.3L V8 X31 OFF-ROAD PKG with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lights, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Step Bumper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE-R TYPE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*V. MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE-R TYPE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*V. MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 120,660 KM $22,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape 2.0L SEL 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Ford Escape 2.0L SEL 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 114,160 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 55,480 KM $21,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 GMC Sierra 1500