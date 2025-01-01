$34,988+ taxes & licensing
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,862 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 GMC Sierra 1500/6.6 box/CERTIFIED.
This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Crew Cab comes Accident free with 2 years of factory warranty left on a newly replaced engine that has only 55k on it.
Other options include Power Seats, Heated seats, 2.7L 4 cyl, 4WD, 6.6 box, Bedliner, Nav/Backup cam + plenty more!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available.
HST, licensing, and $22 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.
View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com
Gray Automotive Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
289-293-1913