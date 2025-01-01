Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500/6.6 box/CERTIFIED.

This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Crew Cab comes Accident free with 2 years of factory warranty left on a newly replaced engine that has only 55k on it.

Other options include Power Seats, Heated seats, 2.7L 4 cyl, 4WD, 6.6 box, Bedliner, Nav/Backup cam + plenty more!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it's still available.

HST, licensing, and $22 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.

View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com

13069684

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
156,862KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTP9AEK3LZ364420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,862 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 GMC Sierra 1500/6.6 box/CERTIFIED.

This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Crew Cab comes Accident free with 2 years of factory warranty left on a newly replaced engine that has only 55k on it.

Other options include Power Seats, Heated seats, 2.7L 4 cyl, 4WD, 6.6 box, Bedliner, Nav/Backup cam + plenty more!

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available.

HST, licensing, and $22 OMVIC transaction fee extra.

Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.

View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-293-1913

