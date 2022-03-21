Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

49,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 8699267
  2. 8699267
  3. 8699267
  4. 8699267
  5. 8699267
  6. 8699267
  7. 8699267
  8. 8699267
  9. 8699267
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8699267
  • Stock #: 6713IA
  • VIN: 1GTR9AEF3LZ325208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2016 Chevrolet Camar...
 81,133 KM
$27,588 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 143,726 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Es...
 60,425 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory