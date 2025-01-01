$23,970+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Si TOURING PKG CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV DUEL CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED ALLOYS BLUETOOTH CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
Used
181,660KM
VIN 2HGFC1E53LH200075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3162
- Mileage 181,660 KM
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Honda Civic SI Touring Pkg 1.5T 4Cyl with 6 Speed Manual Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up and Side Camera, Fog Lights, Navigation System, Sunroof, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Avoidance Warning, Push to Start, And All The Power Options !!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
2020 Honda Civic