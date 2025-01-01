Menu
*FREE ACCIDENT*HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Honda Civic SI Touring Pkg 1.5T 4Cyl with 6 Speed Manual Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up and Side Camera, Fog Lights, Navigation System, Sunroof, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Avoidance Warning, Push to Start, And All The Power Options !!!!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2020 Honda Civic

181,660 KM

$23,970

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Si TOURING PKG CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV DUEL CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED ALLOYS BLUETOOTH CRUISE

12440497

2020 Honda Civic

Si TOURING PKG CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV DUEL CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED ALLOYS BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$23,970

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,660KM
VIN 2HGFC1E53LH200075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3162
  • Mileage 181,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$23,970

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 Honda Civic