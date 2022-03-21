$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
EX
47,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax, Cloth Seats, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Remote Start, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera, Tilt Steering, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Climate Control, Hondalink, USB, Bluetooth.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
