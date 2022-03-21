Menu
2020 Honda Civic

47,695 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

EX

2020 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8910316
  • Stock #: 227068A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F76LH008932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 227068A
  • Mileage 47,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Cloth Seats, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Remote Start, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera, Tilt Steering, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Climate Control, Hondalink, USB, Bluetooth.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

