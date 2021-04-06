Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

24,780 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

24,780KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6855526
  • Stock #: 20HCRV59
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H26LH203859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20HCRV59
  • Mileage 24,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Discounted Price. Dont Miss out on this deal!!!

Call Now (905) 330 7365

FOR SALE:

-2020 HONDA CRV LX ALL WHEEL DRIVE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, FINANCING AVAILABLE, ACCIDENT FREE

Price + H.S.T and Licensing

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

-We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-Previous Rental Vehicle

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $499

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

-----------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
AWD
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

