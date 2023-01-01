Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

62,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10279881
  Stock #: 20HE9748
  VIN: KMHD84LF4LU039748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20HE9748
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra is a stylish and reliable compact car that offers a host of desirable features. Its modern exterior design is complemented by a comfortable and well-appointed interior. The cabin is spacious, providing ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. The Elantra comes equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system, offering connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car's fuel-efficient engines provide a balance of power and efficiency, making it a practical choice for daily commuting and road trips. Additionally, Hyundai's commitment to safety shines through with standard advanced driver-assistance features, ensuring peace of mind on the road. With its combination of affordability, features, and reliability, the 2020 Hyundai Elantra remains a popular choice among compact car enthusiasts.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE:

1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365Email : sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

