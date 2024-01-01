$16,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS BLIND SPOT MONITOR CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,180KM
VIN KMHD84LF7LU965156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2775
- Mileage 113,180 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Nice and Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, Push to Strat, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
