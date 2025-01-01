Menu
LIKE NEW!! ONLY 21,000 KMS!! 1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! LOADED!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

21,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

12414867

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,000KM
VIN KMHD84LF2LU955618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2020 Hyundai Elantra