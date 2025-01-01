$20,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,000KM
VIN KMHD84LF2LU955618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW!! ONLY 21,000 KMS!! 1 OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! LOADED!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
