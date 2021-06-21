Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,250

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 7360205
  2. 7360205
  3. 7360205
  4. 7360205
  5. 7360205
  6. 7360205
  7. 7360205
  8. 7360205
Contact Seller

$16,250

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7360205
  • Stock #: 20HE58
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXLU991458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20HE58
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED - BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS

Price + H.S.T and Licensing

We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

Previous Rental Vehicle 

Great Vehicle for Family, Business, Uber & Lyft Driving

All vehicles can be certified for an additional $499

Online / Video Sales is also available:

Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

Or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

You can visit us in person:

Monday10 am 6 pm

Tuesday10am 6 pm

Wednesday..10am 6 pm

Thursday10am 6 pm

Friday.10am 6 pm

Saturday.11am 3pm

SundayBy Appointment Only

We are Located:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 24,000 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 38,880 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata ...
 34,297 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory