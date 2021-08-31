Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

50,203 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 7588957
  2. 7588957
  3. 7588957
  4. 7588957
  5. 7588957
  6. 7588957
  7. 7588957
  8. 7588957
Contact Seller

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

50,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7588957
  • Stock #: 20HE89
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9LU938489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20HE89
  • Mileage 50,203 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Now (905) 330 7365

FOR SALE:

-2020 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED,  ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Price + H.S.T and Licensing

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

-We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

-Previous minor accident repair

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-Previous Rental Vehicle

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage cars.

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $499

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

-----------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2017 Infiniti Q50 4d...
 119,864 KM
$30,950 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus GS 350 4D...
 113,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Infiniti G35 Se...
 176,000 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory