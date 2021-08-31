Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

51,800 KM

Details Description

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Preferred

Preferred

Location

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

51,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8023939
  • Stock #: 20HE05
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7LU960605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,800 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE AT MOTORLINE  CALL (905)330-7365 TODAY!

2020 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFFERED - ACCIDENT FREE  -SINGLE OWNER

FINANCING AVAILABLE

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,

Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

