2020 Hyundai KONA

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 2 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9796420

9796420 Stock #: 20HK16

20HK16 VIN: KM8K12AA2LU401616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20HK16

Mileage 87,266 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Dual front airbags Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Lane Departure Alert Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.