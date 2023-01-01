Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

87,266 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

SE

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 9796420
  2. 9796420
  3. 9796420
  4. 9796420
  5. 9796420
  6. 9796420
  7. 9796420
  8. 9796420
  9. 9796420
  10. 9796420
  11. 9796420
  12. 9796420
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,266KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9796420
  • Stock #: 20HK16
  • VIN: KM8K12AA2LU401616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20HK16
  • Mileage 87,266 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Hyundai Kona is an excellent compact SUV that we really like. Despite its small dimensions, it is convenient to park and has sufficient room in the trunk to accommodate various types of equipment. Moreover, there are numerous attractive features offered at a reasonable price. Even the basic models come with desirable features like compatibility with smartphones, warning for forward collisions, and front seats with heating


DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2020 Hyundai KONA SE
 87,266 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 64,903 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2019 Acura TLX SH-AW...
 88,952 KM
$32,944 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory