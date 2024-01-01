$25,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY UTILITY AWD CERTIFIED *HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY UTILITY AWD CERTIFIED *HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,810KM
VIN KM8R3DHE7LU031048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,810 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*18 HYUNDAI SERIVCE RECORDS*7 PASSENGER* Very Clean Hyundai Palisade Luxury 3.8l V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Heated Seats & Steering, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. White on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2020 Hyundai PALISADE