2020 Hyundai PALISADE

<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*18 HYUNDAI SERIVCE RECORDS<span>*7 PASSENGER*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Hyundai </span>Palisade Luxury 3.8l V6<span> AWD</span><span> with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Heated Seats & Steering, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. White on Black Leather</span><span> </span><span>Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, </span><span>Cruise</span><span> Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, </span><span>Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

162,810 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
12022936

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,810KM
VIN KM8R3DHE7LU031048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

