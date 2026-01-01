2020 Hyundai PALISADE

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ONE OWNER*SERVICE RECORDS<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Hyundai </span><span>Palisade Limited 3.8l V6</span><span> AWD</span><span> with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Heated Seats & Steering, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather</span><span> </span><span>Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, </span><span>Cruise</span><span> Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, </span><span>Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

194,570 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2020 Hyundai PALISADE

V6 LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14422185

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

V6 LIMITED AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
194,570KM
VIN KM8R5DHE1LU066534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray/Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,570 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ONE OWNER*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Hyundai Palisade Limited 3.8l V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Heated Seats & Steering, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 Hyundai PALISADE