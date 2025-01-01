$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,150KM
VIN 5NMS3CADXLH144100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,150 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*15 HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Package 2.4L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Privacy Rear Glass, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe