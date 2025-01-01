2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*15 HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Package</span><span> 2.4L 4Cyl AWD</span><span> with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather</span><span> </span><span>Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, </span><span>Cruise</span><span> Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, </span><span>Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Privacy Rear Glass, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

186,150 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12764870

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12764870
  2. 12764870
  3. 12764870
  4. 12764870
  5. 12764870
  6. 12764870
  7. 12764870
  8. 12764870
  9. 12764870
  10. 12764870
  11. 12764870
  12. 12764870
  13. 12764870
  14. 12764870
  15. 12764870
  16. 12764870
  17. 12764870
  18. 12764870
  19. 12764870
  20. 12764870
  21. 12764870
  22. 12764870
  23. 12764870
  24. 12764870
  25. 12764870
  26. 12764870
  27. 12764870
  28. 12764870
  29. 12764870
  30. 12764870
  31. 12764870
  32. 12764870
  33. 12764870
  34. 12764870
  35. 12764870
  36. 12764870
  37. 12764870
  38. 12764870
  39. 12764870
  40. 12764870
  41. 12764870
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,150KM
VIN 5NMS3CADXLH144100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,150 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*15 HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Package 2.4L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Privacy Rear Glass, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 BMW 2-Series 228i xDrive AWD COUPE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 BMW 2-Series 228i xDrive AWD COUPE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 103,580 KM $18,595 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 118,970 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLLOYS 183,370 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe