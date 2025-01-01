Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

121,400 KM

Details

$21,300

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD With Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle
12776648

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD With Safety Package

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

  1. 12776648
  2. 12776648
  3. 12776648
  4. 12776648
  5. 12776648
  6. 12776648
  7. 12776648
  8. 12776648
  9. 12776648
  10. 12776648
  11. 12776648
  12. 12776648
  13. 12776648
  14. 12776648
  15. 12776648
  16. 12776648
  17. 12776648
  18. 12776648
Contact Seller

$21,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,400KM
VIN 5NMS2CAD0LH238960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LGA motors

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD With Safety Package for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD With Safety Package 121,400 KM $21,300 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sedan for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sedan 191,024 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec 80,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Email LGA motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-412-XXXX

(click to show)

905-412-3805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,300

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe