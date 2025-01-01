$21,300+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential AWD With Safety Package
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$21,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,400KM
VIN 5NMS2CAD0LH238960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,400 KM
