2020 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,970KM
VIN 5NPEL4J25LH005755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,970 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice and Clean Hyundai Sonata 1.6L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, Back Up Camera, Memory Seats, Navigation System, Push to Strat, Heated Front Seats, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Shifter Paddles , and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2020 Hyundai Sonata