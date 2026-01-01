$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
V6 ALTITUDE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
V6 ALTITUDE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A4150
- Mileage 148,980 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated/Ventilated Leather Front, Heated Rear Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Big Size Touch Screen, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Paddle Shifters, Heated Seats, Push to Start, Blind Spot Indicators, Lane Departure Alert, Wood Interior, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
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Windows
Seating
Convenience
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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+ taxes & licensing>
905-281-2255