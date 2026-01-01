2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*<span> </span><span>Very Clean Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited</span><span> V6 3.6</span><span>L With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Grey on </span><span>Black</span><span> Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated/Ventilated Leather Front, Heated Rear Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Big Size Touch Screen, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Paddle Shifters, Heated Seats, Push to Start, Blind Spot Indicators, Lane Departure Alert, Wood Interior, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

148,980 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

V6 ALTITUDE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14438077

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

V6 ALTITUDE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
148,980KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG2LC418775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4150
  • Mileage 148,980 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated/Ventilated Leather Front, Heated Rear Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Big Size Touch Screen, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Paddle Shifters, Heated Seats, Push to Start, Blind Spot Indicators, Lane Departure Alert, Wood Interior, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee