2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT l HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO l PANO ROOF l

Location

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

$73,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 501KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4975089
  • Stock #: 190791
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJXLC190791
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2020! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 125 point inspection! It includes leather upholstery, voice activated navigation, front dual-zone air conditioning, and a split folding rear seat. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

