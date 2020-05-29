Menu
Account
Sign In
$75,498

+ taxes & licensing

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

1-888-288-8483

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT l PANO ROOF l AUDIO PKG l TOW PKG l

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT l PANO ROOF l AUDIO PKG l TOW PKG l

Location

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

Contact Seller

$75,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 501KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5193275
  • Stock #: 38682
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ4LC366282
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**BRAND NEW VEHICLE, CANCELLED SOLD ORDER** True market pricing / All vehicle trades are welcome / Leasing and Financing options available / Now featuring over 80 pre-owned Cars, Trucks and SUVs / CARFAX history reports are included on all our pre-owned vehicles / We are a NO FEES store and are proud to honour OMVICs ''All-In Pricing'' / Prices are plus tax and licensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2016 Lamborghini Hur...
 18,629 KM
$259,950 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Camar...
 8,051 KM
$69,950 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango R...
 10,877 KM
$48,498 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

Call Dealer

1-888-288-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-288-8483

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory