2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-288-8483
2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3
1-888-288-8483
+ taxes & licensing
**BRAND NEW VEHICLE, CANCELLED SOLD ORDER** True market pricing / All vehicle trades are welcome / Leasing and Financing options available / Now featuring over 80 pre-owned Cars, Trucks and SUVs / CARFAX history reports are included on all our pre-owned vehicles / We are a NO FEES store and are proud to honour OMVICs ''All-In Pricing'' / Prices are plus tax and licensing
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3