Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Forte5

10,278 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte5

2020 Kia Forte5

GT Demo /1.6L TURBO/SUNROOF/PUSH START/UVO INTELLIGENCE/LEATHER/CAMERA/BLIND SPOT/MUCH MORE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte5

GT Demo /1.6L TURBO/SUNROOF/PUSH START/UVO INTELLIGENCE/LEATHER/CAMERA/BLIND SPOT/MUCH MORE

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7386104
  • Stock #: 2666
  • VIN: KNAF45A76L5062983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Leggat KIA is a proud member of the Leggat Auto Group, serving the GTA/Hamilton/Niagara and surrounding area for over 90 years! We are conveniently located just a few short minutes off of the QEW on the N.W. corner of Fairview Street and Guelph Line in Burlington! (Dealership entrance from Fairview Street). We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and pre-owned inventory. Our pre-owned inventory is well reconditioned to ensure that our buyers have the best ownership experience possible.Our professional Sales Consultants are eager to assist you with your vehicle purchase. Come see us to experience the difference an established family run business with over 90 years experience has to offer!Call us at 905-632-6444 or visit us at www.leggatkia.ca todayLeggat Auto Group - You can always count on us!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2017 Nissan Versa No...
 83,760 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX / H...
 46,004 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata GL
 160,525 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory