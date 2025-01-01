$17,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Optima
2.4L EX CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA P.ROOF HEATED LEATHER BLIND SPOT BLUETOOTH ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,480KM
VIN 5XXGU4L39LG404482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3166
- Mileage 108,480 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER* Kia Optima 2.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Alert, Side Turning Signals, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Indicators, Push to Start, Memory Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
