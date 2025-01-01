Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER* <span>Kia Optima </span><span>2.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Alert, Side Turning Signals, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Indicators, Push to Start, Memory Power Driver Seat, </span><span>and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span></span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2020 Kia Optima

108,480 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Optima

2.4L EX CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA P.ROOF HEATED LEATHER BLIND SPOT BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12520570

2020 Kia Optima

2.4L EX CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA P.ROOF HEATED LEATHER BLIND SPOT BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12520570
  2. 12520570
  3. 12520570
  4. 12520570
  5. 12520570
  6. 12520570
  7. 12520570
  8. 12520570
  9. 12520570
  10. 12520570
  11. 12520570
  12. 12520570
  13. 12520570
  14. 12520570
  15. 12520570
  16. 12520570
  17. 12520570
  18. 12520570
  19. 12520570
  20. 12520570
  21. 12520570
  22. 12520570
  23. 12520570
  24. 12520570
  25. 12520570
  26. 12520570
  27. 12520570
  28. 12520570
  29. 12520570
  30. 12520570
  31. 12520570
  32. 12520570
  33. 12520570
  34. 12520570
  35. 12520570
  36. 12520570
  37. 12520570
  38. 12520570
  39. 12520570
  40. 12520570
  41. 12520570
  42. 12520570
  43. 12520570
  44. 12520570
  45. 12520570
  46. 12520570
  47. 12520570
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,480KM
VIN 5XXGU4L39LG404482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3166
  • Mileage 108,480 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER* Kia Optima 2.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Alert, Side Turning Signals, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Indicators, Push to Start, Memory Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler V6 UNLIMITED SAHARA 75th-ANNIVERSARY 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler V6 UNLIMITED SAHARA 75th-ANNIVERSARY 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS 184,260 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey TOURING CERTIFIED *8 SEATS*26 HONDA SERVICE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH DVD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Honda Odyssey TOURING CERTIFIED *8 SEATS*26 HONDA SERVICE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH DVD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 169,340 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V EX 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*2nd WINTER* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Honda CR-V EX 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*2nd WINTER* CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 104,090 KM $16,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2020 Kia Optima