2020 Kia Sedona

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9434889

9434889 Stock #: 221-23A

221-23A VIN: KNDMC5C18L6591383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 43,045 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.