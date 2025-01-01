$18,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
LX AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2020 Kia Sorento
LX AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,600KM
VIN 5XYPGDA32LG616016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,600 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED* Very Clean Kia Sorento LX 2.4L 4CYL AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Controls, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Back Up Sensors, Compass Direction, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento