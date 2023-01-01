$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-330-7365
2020 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9815296
- Stock #: 20KS56
- VIN: 5XYPGDA33LG615456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20KS56
- Mileage 74,702 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Kia Sorento is a solid choice for those in the market for a midsize SUV. It offers a comfortable ride, spacious interior, and plenty of features for its price point. The Sorento can seat up to seven passengers, and the third row is surprisingly roomy for a midsize SUV. The interior is well-designed, with easy-to-use controls and high-quality materials. The infotainment system is intuitive and user-friendly, with standard features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity.
In terms of performance, the Sorento offers a 2.4-liter four-cylinder. The 2.4-liter engine is a good choice for those who prioritize fuel efficiency, the engine comes with a six-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is available.
The Sorento also offers a variety of safety features, including a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. Higher trims offer additional safety features like adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system.Overall, the 2020 Kia Sorento is a well-rounded midsize SUV that offers a good balance of performance, comfort, and features. It's a good choice for families or anyone in the market for a versatile SUV at an affordable price.
WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION
WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.
Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.