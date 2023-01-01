2020 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 7 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9815296

9815296 Stock #: 20KS56

20KS56 VIN: 5XYPGDA33LG615456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Exterior Daytime Running Lights Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 7 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Additional Features Entertainment Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Android Audio

