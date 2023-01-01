Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

74,702 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

  1. 9815296
  2. 9815296
  3. 9815296
  4. 9815296
  5. 9815296
  6. 9815296
  7. 9815296
  8. 9815296
  9. 9815296
  10. 9815296
  11. 9815296
  12. 9815296
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,702KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9815296
  • Stock #: 20KS56
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA33LG615456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20KS56
  • Mileage 74,702 KM

Vehicle Description


The 2020 Kia Sorento is a solid choice for those in the market for a midsize SUV. It offers a comfortable ride, spacious interior, and plenty of features for its price point. The Sorento can seat up to seven passengers, and the third row is surprisingly roomy for a midsize SUV. The interior is well-designed, with easy-to-use controls and high-quality materials. The infotainment system is intuitive and user-friendly, with standard features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity.

In terms of performance, the Sorento offers a 2.4-liter four-cylinder. The 2.4-liter engine is a good choice for those who prioritize fuel efficiency, the engine comes with a six-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is available.

The Sorento also offers a variety of safety features, including a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. Higher trims offer additional safety features like adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system.

Overall, the 2020 Kia Sorento is a well-rounded midsize SUV that offers a good balance of performance, comfort, and features. It's a good choice for families or anyone in the market for a versatile SUV at an affordable price.

WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2021 Hyundai Sonata SE
 70,267 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 2.0 qua...
 168,506 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 64,903 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory