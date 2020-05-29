Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

LX IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Soul

LX IVT

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 5144450
  2. 5144450
  3. 5144450
  4. 5144450
  5. 5144450
  6. 5144450
  7. 5144450
  8. 5144450
  9. 5144450
  10. 5144450
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5144450
  • Stock #: 20KS54
  • VIN: KNDJ23AU7L7056854
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2020 KIA SOUL LX , BACKUP CAMERA AND HEATED SEATS (AVAILABLE IN WHITE AND GREY COLOR) - All Vehicles will be sold Sanitized & Safety Certified - Low Mileage & Accident free cars - Great car for Family, Students, Uber or Lyft Driving - Gas Saver, Apple/ Android Car Play, ECO Mode, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Backup Camera and More. - Previous Rental Vehicle - Financing Available for everyone at low interest rate - Price Plus HST and Licensing Fee ( NO HIDDEN FEES) - We Are Open 7 Days from 10 AM to 6 PM. - For After Hours call us to book an appointment - Contact Today at 905 330 7365 - MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP 1227 Plains Rd E Burlington, On, L7S 2K2 - More inventory available on our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2008 Honda Civic Sdn...
 218,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 22,100 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Sienna
 19,300 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory