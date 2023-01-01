Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sportage

42,094 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Premium

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635377
  • Stock #: 2958
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC1L7793475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,094 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 42,094 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 141,212 KM
$14,695 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sorento Plu...
 24,701 KM
$56,945 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory