$37,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V8 P525 HSE DYNAMIC CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*OEM MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V8 P525 HSE DYNAMIC CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*OEM MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4282
- Mileage 129,480 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*24 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 HSE DYNAMIC with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Dual Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Fridge Cold Box, Soft Close Doors, Power Tail Gate, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Audio System, Push to Start, Panoramic Roof, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
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Convenience
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255