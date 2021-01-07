Menu
2020 Lexus NX

22,207 KM

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

NX 300 Auto

2020 Lexus NX

NX 300 Auto

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

22,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6421438
  • Stock #: 20LNX53
  • VIN: JTJAARDZ0L2219853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20LNX53
  • Mileage 22,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Discounted Price. Dont Miss out on this deal!!!

    Call Now (905) 330 7365

    For Sale:

      -2020 LEXUS NX300 BASE -ALL WHEEL DRIVE , BACKUP CAMERA , ALLOY WHEELS AND HEATED SEATS

      Price + H.S.T and Licensing

      Vehicle runs and operates great

      We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

      We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

      Previous Rental Vehicle

      All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

        At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free or minor accidents vehicles

          Great Vehicle for Family, Business, Uber & Lyft Driving

            All vehicles can be certified for an additional $499

              Online / Video Sales is also available:


              Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

                Or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

                  You can visit us in person:

                  Monday10 am 6 pm

                    Tuesday10am 6 pm

                      Wednesday..10am 6 pm

                        Thursday10am 6 pm

                        Friday.10am 6 pm

                        Saturday.11am 3pm

                          SundayBy Appointment Only

                            We are Located:

                              MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

                                1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario


                                Phone # (905) 330 7365

                                  EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

                                    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

                                    Vehicle Features

                                    Power Windows
                                    Power Seats
                                    Air Conditioning
                                    Cruise Control
                                    Keyless Entry
                                    Heated Seats
                                    Alloy Wheels
                                    AWD
                                    BACKUP CAMERA
                                    Automatic

