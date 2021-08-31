Menu
2020 Lexus NX

0 KM

Details

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

NX 300 Auto

2020 Lexus NX

NX 300 Auto

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7597366
  • Stock #: 20LNX13
  • VIN: JTJAARDZ9L2222413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20LNX13
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Now ( 9 O 5 ) 3 3 O 7 3 6 5

2020 LEXUS NX300 ALL WHEEL DIVE

BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS

We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

Previous Commercial Use

At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

Great Vehicle for Family, Business, Uber & Lyft Driving

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.

All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $499.

Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Online / Video Sales is also available:

Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

Or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

You can visit us in person:

Monday10 am 6 pm

Tuesday10am 6 pm

Wednesday..10am 6 pm

Thursday10am 6 pm

Friday.10am 6 pm

Saturday.11am 3pm

SundayBy Appointment Only

We are Located:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

