Leggat Kia
905-632-6444
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve RESERVE
Location
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
905-632-6444
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
14,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8783753
- Stock #: 2829
- VIN: 5LMCJ2DH3LUL23356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,842 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6