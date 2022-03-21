2020 Lincoln Corsair

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 8 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8783753

Stock #: 2829

2829 VIN: 5LMCJ2DH3LUL23356

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2829

Mileage 14,842 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.