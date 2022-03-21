Menu
2020 Lincoln Corsair

14,842 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

14,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8783753
  Stock #: 2829
  VIN: 5LMCJ2DH3LUL23356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2829
  • Mileage 14,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

