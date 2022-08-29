$CALL+ tax & licensing
905-330-7365
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT 53 Sedan
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
- Listing ID: 9293914
- Stock #: 20MBGT34
- VIN: WDD7X6BB2LA011534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 30,310 KM
Vehicle Description
November PROMO SALE !!!
2020 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT 53 FULLY EQUIPPED...
ONE OWNER, LOW KMS, ACCIDENT FREE
-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-FINANCING AVAILABLE
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars
-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
