2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

30,310 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT 53 Sedan

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT 53 Sedan

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,310KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9293914
  • Stock #: 20MBGT34
  • VIN: WDD7X6BB2LA011534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,310 KM

Vehicle Description

November PROMO SALE !!!

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GT 53 FULLY EQUIPPED...


ONE OWNER, LOW KMS, ACCIDENT FREE


-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-FINANCING AVAILABLE 

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open : 

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , 

Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and 

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-XXXX

905-330-7365

