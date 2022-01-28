$74,950+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 SEDAN
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
905-330-7365
$74,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8165692
- Stock #: 20MBC4393
- VIN: 55SWF6EB3LU334193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,079 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED :
2020 MERCEDES-BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC | 385 HP | AWD | AMG | FULLY LOADED MINUS NIGHT PACKAGE | STYLING PACKAGE | INTELLIGENCE PACKAGE | AMG DRIVER PACKAGE | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM WITH TOP SPEED INCREASE | DARK ASH OPEN PORE WOOD | BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ACTIVE EXHAUST | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. SYST. WITH BRAKE INT. | AMG WHEELS | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER | NON SMOKER | LOW KM (14000).
FINANCING AVAILABLE
WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED & DETAILED
THIS VEHICLE CAN BE VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!
CALL (905)-330-7365
MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP
1227 PLAINS RD EAST L7S2K2 BURLINGTON
