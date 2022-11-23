Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

51,450 KM

Details Description

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

51,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9443502
  • Stock #: 20MBC46
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB6LU333146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20MBC46
  • Mileage 51,450 KM

Vehicle Description

DECEMBER PROMO SALE !!!

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ - C300 with Sun Roof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Backup Camera, Cruise Control.


LOW KMS, ACCIDENT FREE


- Previous Company Vehicle

-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-FINANCING AVAILABLE 

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open : 

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , 

Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and 

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

