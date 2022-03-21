2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$107,000 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 0 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8788817

8788817 Stock #: 20MBE75

20MBE75 VIN: W1K1K6BB8LF140675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 30,008 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.