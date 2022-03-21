Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

30,008 KM

Details Description Features

$107,000

+ tax & licensing
$107,000

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 Convertible

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 Convertible

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$107,000

+ taxes & licensing

30,008KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8788817
  • Stock #: 20MBE75
  • VIN: W1K1K6BB8LF140675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 30,008 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ E53 AMG  4-MATIC CABRIOLET LOW KMS & ACCIDENT FREE.

429+ HORSEPOWER , TURBO CHARGED INLINE SIX ENGINE , ACTIVE EXHAUST.

RUNS AND DRIVES AMAZING.

THIS CAR IS FULLY LOADED WITH ALOT OF FEATURES AND POWER.

HEADS UP DISPLAY, MASSAGING SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM.

COMES TINTED, TWO SET OF AMG KEYS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE.

FINANCING IS AVAILAIBLE ON SITE, SAME DAY APPROVALS.

CONTACT US:

MOTORLINE AUTO GROUP

1227 PLAINS RD EAST, L7S2K2, BURLINGTON, ON

CALL 905-330-7365

READ MORE ABOUT THIS VEHICLE AT : https://www.caranddriver.com/mercedes-amg/e53-2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

