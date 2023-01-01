Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

42,340 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 AMG 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G63 AMG 4MATIC

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 9500848
  2. 9500848
  3. 9500848
  4. 9500848
  5. 9500848
  6. 9500848
  7. 9500848
  8. 9500848
  9. 9500848
  10. 9500848
  11. 9500848
  12. 9500848
  13. 9500848
  14. 9500848
  15. 9500848
  16. 9500848
  17. 9500848
  18. 9500848
  19. 9500848
  20. 9500848
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,340KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9500848
  • Stock #: 20MBG53
  • VIN: W1NYC7HJ7LX347653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Emerald Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20MBG53
  • Mileage 42,340 KM

Vehicle Description

JANUARY PROMO SALE !!!

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ - G-CLASS, FIVE- SEAT, MID-SIZE LUXURY SUV, TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 4.0 LITER V-8 ENGINE, NINE SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, THREE ELECTRONIC LOCKING DIFFERENTIALS, SUN-ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, 

  •  12.3-Inch Digital Gauge Display, 64-Color Interior Ambient Lighting System, Burmester Stereo System, Heat-Resistant Sunroof.

 ACCIDENT FREE


-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-FINANCING AVAILABLE 

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open : 

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , 

Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and 

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Self Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 42,340 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 91,090 KM
$17,399 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL...
 295,344 KM
$4,399 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory