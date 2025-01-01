Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 580 for sale in Burlington, ON

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

68,896 KM

Details Features

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 580

Watch This Vehicle
12609652

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 580

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,896KM
VIN 4JGFF8GE2LA167009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 68,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Sport package
Premium Plus Package
Technology Package

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LGA motors

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE 163,000 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 154,527 KM $18,388 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 580 for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 580 68,896 KM $69,995 + tax & lic

Email LGA motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-412-XXXX

(click to show)

905-412-3805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS