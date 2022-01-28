Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

44,176 KM

Details Description Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 8183565
  2. 8183565
  3. 8183565
  4. 8183565
  5. 8183565
  6. 8183565
  7. 8183565
  8. 8183565
  9. 8183565
  10. 8183565
  11. 8183565
  12. 8183565
  13. 8183565
  14. 8183565
  15. 8183565
  16. 8183565
  17. 8183565
  18. 8183565
Contact Seller

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

44,176KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183565
  • Stock #: 20MO89
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A34LZ601789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,176 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER  ES ALL WHEEL DRIVE 7 PASSENGER 

This OUTLANDER ES S-AWC offers a host of Standard features such as: 2.4 L SOHC MIVEC 4 Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) With Drive Mode Selector (Eco/Normal/Snow/Gravel), Auto-off Halogen Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, Windshield Wiper Deicer, 16 Alloy Wheels, Heated Power Sideview Mirrors, Power Windows with Auto-up & Down Function (All For Driver), Power Door Locks With Remote Keyless Entry & Panic Alarm, Rear Privacy Glass, Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Lumbar Adjustment, 60/40 Split-folding 2nd Row Seat, 3rd Row Fold-flat Seat, Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel, Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob, Rearview Camera, 8.0 Smartphone Link Display Audio With Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 6 Speakers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Handsfree Cellular Phone Interface, Steering Wheel mounted Cruise & Audio Controls, High-contrast Speedometer & Tachometer, Rise Body Construction, Dual Front Airbags, Side impact Curtain Airbags (Front & Rear), Front Seat-mounted Side impact Airbags, Drivers Knee Airbag, Antilock Braking System (ABS) and Electric Parking Brake.

- FINANCING AVAILABLE

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 3.99% OAC

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,

Weekend : By Appointment Only

Address:


MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2020 Toyota Corolla LE
 53,030 KM
$21,950 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 44,176 KM
$27,950 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i
 46,066 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory