2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
- Listing ID: 8183565
- Stock #: 20MO89
- VIN: JA4AZ2A34LZ601789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,176 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES ALL WHEEL DRIVE 7 PASSENGER
This OUTLANDER ES S-AWC offers a host of Standard features such as: 2.4 L SOHC MIVEC 4 Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) With Drive Mode Selector (Eco/Normal/Snow/Gravel), Auto-off Halogen Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, Windshield Wiper Deicer, 16 Alloy Wheels, Heated Power Sideview Mirrors, Power Windows with Auto-up & Down Function (All For Driver), Power Door Locks With Remote Keyless Entry & Panic Alarm, Rear Privacy Glass, Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Lumbar Adjustment, 60/40 Split-folding 2nd Row Seat, 3rd Row Fold-flat Seat, Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel, Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob, Rearview Camera, 8.0 Smartphone Link Display Audio With Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 6 Speakers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Handsfree Cellular Phone Interface, Steering Wheel mounted Cruise & Audio Controls, High-contrast Speedometer & Tachometer, Rise Body Construction, Dual Front Airbags, Side impact Curtain Airbags (Front & Rear), Front Seat-mounted Side impact Airbags, Drivers Knee Airbag, Antilock Braking System (ABS) and Electric Parking Brake.
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
