2020 Mitsubishi RVR
SE 2WD
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
- Listing ID: 8240112
- Stock #: 20MRVR79
- VIN: JA4AH3AU6LU600979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,965 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MITSUBISHI RVR FWD
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Front Wheel Drive, Fog Lamps!
WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
