2020 Mitsubishi RVR ...

$23,950 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 9 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8240112

8240112 Stock #: 20MRVR79

20MRVR79 VIN: JA4AH3AU6LU600979

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20MRVR79

Mileage 50,965 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.