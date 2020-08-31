Menu
2020 Nissan Maxima

8,345 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Burlington Nissan

905-681-2162

Platinum

Location

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

905-681-2162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,345KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5806761
  Stock #: A7062
  VIN: 1N4AA6FV2LC361259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carnelian Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Nissan Maxima 4D Sedan Platinum Carnelian Red Tintcoat FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Serving Burlington & the surrounding area, Burlington Nissan is located at 4111 North Service Road in Burlington, ON. We are your premier retailer of new and used Nissan vehicles. We strive to treat every single customer like family to ensure you have a pleasant experience at Burlington Nissan. This has been our key to success since day one. We are proud to have one of the highest volumes in our region! Give us a call at 905-681-2162 or toll-free at 1-866-413-1665.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System

